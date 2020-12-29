News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Dog walker requires stitches after serious assault in St Albans

Laura Bill

Published: 8:21 PM December 29, 2020   
A man was allegedly assaulted while walking his dog in Park Street, St Albans. Picture: Debbie White

A man out for an early evening dog walk in Park Street had to have his lip re-constructed after two men allegedly kicked him to the ground. 

The assault took place on Mayflower Road at 6.30pm on Monday, December 28.

The man was approached by two males and punched to the ground, resulting in a trip to Watford General Hospital and stitches. 

He was informed the facial injury is likely to need specialist repair at Northwick Hospital.

Police have confirmed that they are still trying to find the perpetrators and are asking anyone with any information to contact them on 101 quoting reference 41/103932/20



