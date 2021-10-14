News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Can you help police trace Park Street vandal?

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 10:53 AM October 14, 2021   
Have you seen this man wanted for questioning over hammer vandalism in Park Street?

Have you seen this man wanted for questioning over hammer vandalism in Park Street? - Credit: Herts police

A man is being sought for questioning after car windows were smashed with a hammer in Park Street.

The damage was caused at around 4pm on Thursday September 30.

PC Thomas Witherspoon, who is investigating, said: “It is believed that the man pictured may have been in the area at the time of the incident, and may be able to help with our investigation. If you recognise him, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Witherspoon directly at thomas.witherspoon@herts.police.uk.

Report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in their force communications room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/76208/21.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

