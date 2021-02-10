Distressed victims 'very shaken' after home damaged during burglary

Published: 12:52 PM February 10, 2021

Those with information about the burglary are encouraged to report it via Herts police or Crimestoppers - Credit: Archant

Following a burglary in a home in Flamstead on Monday (February 8), Herts police are appealing for witnesses.

The house in Old Watling Street was broken into between 11.15 am and midday, with the assailants causing extensive damage to the back entrance of the property while gaining access to the property.

The offenders conducted an untidy search of the house, before stealing a large amount of jewellery and some cash.

The victims disturbed the burglars when they returned home, which prompted them to flee the scene via the back of the property.

PC Jake Smith said: “The victims are understandably distressed and very shaken up following the incident. I would like to directly appeal to anyone with any information to come forward.

“The victims were reportedly approached by two women who overheard the commotion, and informed them that they had seen a green car speeding away from the area towards the Esso garage.

"We would like to speak to those two women – if you were one of them, or if you know who they were, please get in touch. We believe they may have vital information and could be key witnesses.

“Alternatively, if you were in the area of Old Watling Street between the hours of 11am and 12pm and think you may have witnessed some suspicious activity, please get in contact as soon as possible. Any information, even something that may seem relatively minor or insignificant, could be key to our investigation.”

Those with information can contact PC Smith directly at Jake.Smith@herts.pnn.police.uk. Information can be reported online at herts.police.uk/report, via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or by calling the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/9474/21.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.