Chief Inspector Ricky Bartlett, who will now look after policing in the St Albans area - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

The new chief inspector for St Albans said he is "focused" on making the city safer for women and girls.

Chief Inspector Ricky Bartlett said he wants to promote "proactive and highly visible" policing in his new role.

Ch Insp Bartlett has taken over from Mike Todd who has been promoted to superintendent, heading up the criminal justice and custody unit.

The new chief inspector said: "I’m keen to make sure violence against women and girls is not tolerated across the district and that women and girls feel confident in reporting any abuse to us.

"I’d also like to extend activities available for young people through schools and colleges so that they have a positive relationship with the police through sport or the police cadets.

"It’s really important for young people to see positive role models and make the right decisions in their lives."

He added: "I’m really pleased to take on this role.

"I will continue to build upon the excellent work to date, with proactive and highly visible policing.

"I will work collaboratively with our community and partners with a prevention-first focus to reduce crime and reoffending and safeguard those who are vulnerable within our communities - ensuring St Albans district remains a safe place to live, work and visit.

"I was immediately impressed with the dedication of police officers and police staff I met in my first week across the St Albans district.

"They are determined to help people when they have been a victim of crime, in mental health crisis or dealing with ongoing anti-social behaviour.

"Whatever the issue, my officers are here to help."

Ch Insp Bartlett's team - which is dealing with an "anticipated" rise in burglaries in the autumn months as well as a rise in vehicle thefts in St Albans - comprises 150 officers and staff.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said Ch Insp Bartlett has previously served in frontline operation roles on the local policing command.

Afterwards, he was the police's transformation team project co-ordinator, which included retention, recruitment, shift patterns and crime trends responsibilities.

He has also stood in the Oscar One role in the Force Control Room, managing police resources to respond to 999 and 101 call-outs, involving specialist departments and other blue-light teams.