Suspended Met Police officer David Carrick, 47, from Hertfordshire, has received 12 new charges including an alleged rape and sexual assault - Credit: Metropolitan Police Service

A London police officer has been charged with a total of 41 serious offences including sexual assault and coercive behaviour.

David Carrick, 47, from Stevenage, was charged with 12 new offences yesterday (Wednesday March 16) by officers in Hertfordshire.

PC Carrick was previously charged with 29 alleged offences against eight victims while he was a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

Initial charges included rape, coercive and controlling behaviour, and sexual assault.

Seven of the new charges relate to one of the existing eight victims.

Five out of the 12 new charges relate to another three victims.

The new charges are:

Four counts of sexual assault which are alleged to have taken place between 2018 and 2020;

Three alleged rapes between 2018 and 2020;

One count of rape thought to have taken place in 2004;

Two counts of assault by penetration which allegedly took place between 2003 and 2009;

One alleged attempted rape from 2009;

One count of rape which allegedly took place in 2015.

Hertfordshire Constabulary officers arrested PC Carrick in October 2021.

He was immediately suspended from the Metropolitan Police, where he was attached to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Command.

PC Carrick previously pleaded not guilty to some of the charges at a St Albans Crown Court hearing on December 3, 2021.

He is due to appear via video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday March 21.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "We recognise that these are extremely serious and concerning allegations.

"Referrals have been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as the investigation has progressed.

"The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards continues to monitor developments closely and will provide whatever support it can to Hertfordshire officers.

"National regulations dictate that any misconduct proceedings must await the outcome of the criminal case."