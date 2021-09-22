Appeal for witnesses after fatal road accident

Published: 4:57 PM September 22, 2021 Updated: 5:10 PM September 22, 2021

A collision between a lorry and a man on a mobility scooter has proved fatal.

The incident occurred at around 3.45pm on Saturday September 11 in Hatfield Road opposite the entrance to Alban Park.

Police attended the scene alongside the fire and ambulance services and road closures were put in place.

The driver of the lorry remained at the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries. No arrests have been made.

The man, aged in his 80s, was taken to hospital for treatment, but has since died.

Det Con Neil Crosier, of the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died following this incident.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw, or has dash cam footage of, the collision, or events leading up to it, to please get in touch as it could assist us in establishing the full circumstances of what happened.

“Additionally, we believe the man on the mobility scooter had travelled from the centre of St Albans to near Alban Park and we’d like to hear from anyone who remembers seeing him on the route that day.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at neil.crosier@herts.police.uk”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 517 of September 11.