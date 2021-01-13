Published: 12:54 PM January 13, 2021

Michelle Cave, 48 of London Colney, was sentenced to 20 months for abusing the 15-year-old teenager in her care - Credit: Supplied

The mother of a tetraplegic teen has spoken out after her daughter's carer was jailed for treating her like a "rag doll".

Michelle Cave was sentenced to 20 months on December 23 after being caught on film abusing the 15-year-old in her care.

The victim, who needs 24-hour care, was treated like a “rag doll” by Cave, her carer of 10 years.

The victim's mother told the Herts Ad: "Nothing will take away what she has done to our daughter. She's still going through therapy to get through it because she still has regular nightmares.

"It's far from over for us, we're just on the track of getting [our daughter] back to how she was before the event happened.

"Nothing makes up for what happened, and we're still dealing with the effects of the assault."

Cave, 48, was caught when the victim’s mother woke and saw, on a monitor, her swearing and manhandling her daughter.

In a victim statement read to the court, the mother said: “To have an employee I trusted to abuse her to the highest degree is disgraceful.

"The abuse left her (the victim) confused and scared. I cannot rid myself of the image of Michelle pulling her hair. She pulled and pushed her like a rag doll.”

“I totally trusted Michelle - she worked for me for 10 years. My daughter could not tell me she was being abused.”

Cave appeared for sentencing, having pleaded guilty to the ill-treatment and wilful neglect between November 25 and 27 last year.

Defending Cave, Christopher Harding said: "I am making a full and unreserved apology on her behalf for her behaviour on that evening.

“She is deeply sorry. In doing what she did she destroyed the trust and relationship.”

He said she had no previous convictions or cautions, but by having two jobs had allowed the situation to arrive where she was not fit to work that night.

Jailing her, Judge Caroline Wigin said: “At the time you were working the night shift and unbeknownst to her mother you were working day shifts as a carer.

“I have no doubt she, the victim, despite her difficulties in communicating, experiences pain, anxiety and stress.

“What you did on that night may well effect her for the rest of her life. “

The judge also banned Cave from ever working as a carer.