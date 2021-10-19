Harpenden card cloning suspects arrested

Published: 3:49 PM October 19, 2021

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of card cloning in Harpenden.

The suspects, aged 33 and 34 and from London were found to be using skimming devices in Harpenden following a meticulous police investigation.

A car believed to belong to the men was identified from ANPR and intercepted in Harpenden last week.

Stolen bank cards, a loop used for card skimming, expensive goods and cash have been recovered.

During the investigation, premises were searched in Essex and London.

You may also want to watch:

The men have been released pending further enquiries.

Four card cloning offences were reported in Harpenden on September 21, 26 and 29 with cards being fraudulently used in Harpenden and St Albans.