Man given Criminal Behaviour Order for being drunk in St Albans

Published: 12:51 PM July 23, 2021

A man found drunk in St Albans city centre has been given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

Tarcus Tree, 45, of Tennyson Road, appeared at St Albans Magistrates Court for being drunk in the city's alcohol-free zone.

Tree had breached a Community Protection Notice (CPN), which was only issued after he violated his initial Community Protection Warning (CPW).

The court heard how Tree was found on April 16 intoxicated and in possession of an open vessel of alcohol in the public spaces protection order (PSPO).

Sgt Mike Saunders from the Community Safety Unit explained: “He breached his CPN four times since January 2020 by being constantly intoxicated in the city centre and in possession of alcohol.

"Under the CBO, one of his conditions is to work with a specialist agency to deal with his alcohol dependency for his own well-being.

“Such behaviour will not be tolerated under Section 22 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014. If he breaches the CBO conditions, he will be arrested.”

Under the CBO, he must abide by the following conditions or he faces arrest:

1. Not to be intoxicated within the PSPO area of St Albans, Hertfordshire.

2. Not to be in possession of an open vessel of alcohol within the PSPO area of St Albans, Hertfordshire.

3. To engage with CGL Spectrum (drug and alcohol service) initially by personal assessment and to further engage with subsequent treatment. Additionally, to allow consent for CGL Spectrum to share information with the police around engagement.