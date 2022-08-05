At around 3.20am on Sunday, July 3, a man was kicked, punched and knocked unconscious outside Metro Bank on St Peter's Street, St Albans - Credit: Will Durrant/Mike Egerton/PA

A man was knocked unconscious after an assault in a busy St Albans city centre street, according to Hertfordshire Constabulary.

At around 3.20am on Sunday, July 3, a man was kicked, punched and knocked unconscious outside Metro Bank on St Peter's Street.

Officers investigating the incident have released images of two people who were seen in the area at the time of the incident and may have information which could assist officers.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises those in the image, who witnessed the incident or has information about it to contact them.

"You can report details online at https://herts.police.uk/Report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at https://herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/52800/22.

"Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/."