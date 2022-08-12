Man threatened officers with 'bomb' at police station

A man threatened police with a rucksack, which he claimed contained a bomb, after telling a member of the public that he was going to "take out" two officers.

The incident occurred on Thursday, June 2, outside Hemel Hempstead Police Station.

Marc MacLellan, 40, initially approached a member of the public and told them he was "going to take out two police officers".

When the individual made officers aware of MacLellan's threat, they approached him and he threw a rucksack at them.

MacLellan claimed that the rucksack contained a bomb, and that he had concealed another explosive nearby.

The man from Wensleydale, Hemel Hempstead, was then arrested and a search was carried out.

No explosive was found, either in the bag or in the area nearby.

On Friday, June 3, MacLellan was charged and remanded into custody.

He has been described by police as "remorseful for his actions", claiming that he was intoxicated at the time and does not remember the incident taking place.

Marc MacLellan appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday, August 3, where he was sentenced to eight months in prison.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of bomb hoax and communicating false information.

Superintendent Clare Smith said: "This was a serious incident during which highly concerning comments were made to officers during the course of their duties.

“The threats made would have caused great concern to anyone who heard them, including members of the public and both officers and staff working at Hemel police station.

“Threats of this kind will not be tolerated and the seriousness of the offence has seen MacLellan removed from the community and imprisoned.”



