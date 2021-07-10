Man stabbed in Riverside Road knife attack

Published: 1:13 PM July 10, 2021

A man was stabbed in St Albans in the early hours of Thursday morning, the Herts Ad can reveal.

Police were called to Riverside Road in Cottonmill at 6.26am on July 8.

Officers and ambulance service staff arrived at the scene and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two men were arrested at a nearby address on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and have since been released on police bail.

Herts police have yet to determine what happened and enquiries are ongoing, but it is believed to have been an isolated incident involving people known to each other.