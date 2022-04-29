No serious injuries were sustained in the attack. - Credit: Google - By Owner

A man was stabbed last night (Thursday, April 28) in The Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead.

The incident occurred prior to 9.28pm, when the police were called.

The individual who suffered the attack, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries were not serious.

The suspected offender is known by the victim, but no arrests have yet been made.

Hertfordshire Police have launched an investigation, and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called at 9.28pm last night (Thursday 28 April) to reports that a man had sustained stab wounds in The Marlowes.

"The victim, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment.

"His injuries are not serious and it is believed that the suspect is known to the victim.

"An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/33496/22."