Cyclist sought over St Peter's Street assault

Matt Adams

Published: 5:25 PM July 6, 2021   
This cyclist is wanted for questioning after a man was spat at in St Peter's Street, St Albans.

This cyclist is wanted for questioning after a man was spat at in St Peter's Street, St Albans. - Credit: Herts police

Do you recognise this cyclist, wanted for questioning after a man was spat at in St Peter's Street in St Albans?

The incident occurred at around 3pm on Saturday June 19, and the man pictured is being sought by police as it is thought he can help with their enquiries.

Investigating officer PC Tom Witherspoon said: “I would like to speak to the man pictured as it is believed that he was in the area at the time the offence took place, and may be able to assist us with our investigation. If you recognise him, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Witherspoon at Tom.Witherspoon@herts.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/46738/21.

