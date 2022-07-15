Man loses sight in one eye after scaffold pole attack

The man also suffered a broken tibia and a broken elbow in the attack. - Credit: PA

A man has lost his sight in one eye after being attacked with a scaffolding pole.

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 26, when the victim was sat in the passenger seat of a parked car in Thumpers, Hemel Hempstead.

Two men then reportedly approached the car and smashed the front window.

One of the men then attacked the victim with a metal scaffolding pole, causing what Hertfordshire Police have described as "numerous lacerations" to his face and a serious eye injury.

Meanwhile, the driver of the car was attacked by the second man.

He sustained a broken nose during the assault.

Detective constable Gemma Ball, of Hertfordshire Police, said: "This unprovoked attack has left the victim with serious injuries – he sustained a broken tibia and a broken elbow, and has permanently lost sight in one of his eyes.

“This happened in a residential area, and it is likely that several people may have witnessed it or overhead the commotion.

"If you have any information and have not yet spoken to police, please get in contact as soon as possible.

"Even something that may seem relatively minor or insignificant could be key to progressing our investigation.”

DC Ball is contactable via the following email address: gemma.ball@herts.police.uk

Information can also be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/54097/22.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.