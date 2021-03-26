Man knocked unconscious in Verulamium Park assault

Published: 11:55 AM March 26, 2021

A man in his 50s was knocked unconscious in Verulamium Park while out walking his dog.

The incident occurred near the Hypocaust at around 3.30pm on Sunday, March 13.

The victim was briefly knocked unconscious following an altercation with two teenagers and his phone was also damaged.

DC Mark Chipchase, from the St Albans Local Crime Unit, said: “Thankfully the victim wasn’t more seriously injured, but he has been left in a lot of pain as a result of the incident.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the park and saw what happened, or who may have seen these two males, to please get in touch.”

The teenagers were aged 15 to 19 and wearing black puffer jackets and dark trousers. One was stocky with short dark hair and a wispy moustache. The other was more athletic, also with short dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to email mark.chipchase@herts.pnn.police.uk. You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/18238/21.