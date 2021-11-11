Man jailed for using stolen bank cards

A man has been jailed for using stolen bank cards in this Co-op in Harpenden. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been jailed for using bank cards stolen from insecure vehicles in Harpenden.

Murray Bierman, 43, from Luton, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting at the Co-op in Harpenden on July 22 and 26 and two counts of fraud where he used bank cards stolen from vehicles in Harpenden overnight on October 25 and 26. The cards were then used to buy alcohol and cigarettes in Luton.

Bierman was sentenced to 10 weeks imprisonment.

St Albans Ch Insp Mike Todd said: “The cards were stolen from insecure vehicles. We have made several arrests during a proactive operation to catch thieves stealing from insecure vehicles in Harpenden and Wheathampstead.

“Bierman is now serving a custodial sentence - let this be a stark reminder that I will take every possible action to target and bring to justice those who are intent on committing crime in the St Albans district.

“Please help us to tackle crime together by ensuring you lock your vehicles – an opportunist thief will always look for the easy option and move on to the next vehicle."