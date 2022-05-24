A man has died after an alleged scuffle which resulted in him being pulled out of a swimming pool - Credit: Archant

A man in his 20s, who was found unresponsive in a Hertfordshire swimming pool after an alleged scuffle, has died.

Emergency services were called to a house in Theobald Street, Radlett at around 4.53am on Sunday (May 22) after a man was taken out of a swimming pool unresponsive.

According to Hertfordshire Police, the victim died at the scene and officers arrested a 34-year-old man from Brighton, Sussex in connection with the death.

It is thought that the men were at a party at the time, in a house named "Kinky Towers" by locals.

"A couple of witnesses describe a scuffle in the pool area," Richard Stanley, 74, told The Sun.

Mr Stanley, who owns the venue, added: "One of the guys collapsed and died."

According to Hertfordshire Police, the man in his 20s' family has been informed.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "First, my thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

"We are trying to piece together what happened and I would like to appeal for the public’s help.

"There was a party happening in the house at the time and although we’ve spoken to a number of attendees, we believe there are others who left the party early but could still have information that will help our investigation.

"Please get in touch if you think you might be able to help.

"The man’s family need to understand what happened."

It is not the first time that a death has been reported at so-called "kinky mansions".

In 2015, 35-year-old Edmund Echukwu died in the same swimming pool at a 007-themed swingers' party.

A coroner found that the cause of death was an "unfortunate accident".

In 2004, Richard Stanley and his wife Janet starred in Channel 5's "Real Wife Swaps".

The show featured the couple's 50ft swimming pool and the mansion's eight bedrooms.

"We felt that swinging deserved its first positive portrayal and three couples per hour are asking how they can join us as a result," Mr Stanley said at the time.

The man who was arrested in connection with the death has since been released on bail, with conditions, until Friday, June 17.

Witnesses can file reports online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting ISR 106 of May 22.

Alternatively, reports can be made 100 per cent anonymously to CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.