Police hunt man suspected of breaking into Cathedral collection boxes

Published: 1:30 PM April 13, 2021

Do you recognise this man, suspected of breaking into collection boxes inside St Albans Cathedral?

An attempt was made to force open the boxes at around 1.15pm on Friday March 19, and the suspect also gained access to the shop office, although it is not believed anything was damaged or taken.

PC Dawn Rust, who is investigating, said: “If you recognise the person in the CCTV image then please get in touch. They were in the area at the time of this incident and could be able to assist with enquiries.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at dawn.rust@herts.pnn.police.uk”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/19843/21.

Alternatively ,contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.