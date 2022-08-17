News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Man breaks ankle during 'assault' in Hemel Hempstead



Pearce Bates

Published: 12:41 PM August 17, 2022
A man has broken his ankle after what is thought to have been an assault in a Hemel Hempstead pub

A man has broken his ankle during an alleged assault in Hemel Hempstead.

The incident is thought to have taken place at around 9pm on Saturday, July 30.

According to police officers in Hertfordshire, an altercation reportedly took place inside the Rose and Crown Inn on Hemel Hempstead High Street.

A man was allegedly pushed out of a door and fell down some steps, breaking his ankle.

Hertfordshire Constabulary is now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

DC Leanne Hollowday said: "Enquiries are ongoing to try to establish the circumstances around this incident.

"As part of these enquiries, I would like to appeal for anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has information about it, to please come forward."

Witnesses can file reports to officers online (https://www.herts.police.uk/Report) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/61651/22.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

