Crime

New Year's Eve gang attack at St Albans home

Laura Bill

Published: 10:48 AM January 4, 2021   
Police are investigating an attack on a St Albans family home.

A man was attacked in his bed while snuggling down with his wife in their St Albans family home on New Year's Eve.

The couple, who were abstaining from alcohol, decided to get an early night rather than see in 2021 when five masked men kicked in their front door and took a knife to the man's face in front of his wife.

Police and ambulance were called to the property in Laughlin Court at 10.56pm on January 30.

The 30-year-old-man suffered injuries to his face which were medically treated. 

Although police searched the area on the evening of the incident, no arrests have yet been made and investigations are continuing. 

