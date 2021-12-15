Man assaulted in Shenley road rage incident

Police are investigating a road rage incident at the junction of London Road and Green Street in Shenley. - Credit: Google Streetview

Did you witness a road rage incident in Shenley?

A man was assaulted following a confrontation with another driver between 9am-9.30am on Thursday December 9.

The victim – a man aged in his forties, was driving a dark grey Nissan Micra along London Road towards the roundabout with Green Street, when he was involved in an altercation with the driver of a black Range Rover.

The suspect, a man believed to be in his forties, then exited his vehicle, approached the victim and assaulted him. He then got back in his vehicle and drove into a nearby pub car park before getting out to inspect the scene and driving away again.

PC Andrew Amabilino said: “Due to the severity of this assault we are working hard to investigate. The victim has been seriously affected by the incident and any information from people who were there will help us greatly.

“I want to hear from anyone who saw the assault or the events leading up to it. Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened? If you have information, please get in touch."

Call the non-emergency number 101 or email Andrew.Amabilino@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/96575/21