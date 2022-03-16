News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Man assaulted on Hertfordshire bus

Rosie Boon

Published: 5:35 PM March 16, 2022
Updated: 5:36 PM March 16, 2022
A man was assaulted on a bus in Bushey, travelling through Hertfordshire. 

The incident happened on the 602 Uno bus which runs through Hatfield and St Albans before going through Bushey and on to Watford.

The assault happened on Park Avenue on February 27 between 3.15pm and 3.30pm. 

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of assault on a bus in Bushey.

A man in his twenties was allegedly punched during an altercation and suffered a nosebleed.

During the incident, the victim’s phone fell out of his pocket and it was then reportedly taken by the suspect.

Detective Constable Ashley Young, who is investigating, said: “We attended the scene and an 18 year old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH) and theft. He has been released under investigation while we carry out further enquiries.

“I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch. Were you on the bus? Did you see what happened? Any information, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital to our investigation.

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at ashley.young@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/16214/22.”

Herts Live News
St Albans News
Hatfield News

