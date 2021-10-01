Man with baseball bat arrested after Park Street incident
Published: 1:44 PM October 1, 2021
A man wielding a baseball bat was arrested following an incident of affray in Park Street.
Police were called to Burydell Lane at 4.15pm on Thursday September 30 after reports of a fight between three men.
It had been reported that one man was involved in an altercation with two other men.
Officers located one man, the other two had left the scene and despite searches of the area were not found, but enquiries are ongoing to trace them.
One man was arrested on suspicion of affray and being in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a bat. He has been dealt with via a community resolution.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting ISR 484 of 30 September.
