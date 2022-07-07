Man arrested for approaching families with kids

He was taken into custody following several reports since yesterday. - Credit: PA

A man has been arrested for approaching families with kids in St Albans, and trying to engage them in conversation.

The arrest was made earlier today (Thursday, July 7).

Herts police had received several reports since yesterday (Wednesday, July 6), of a man approaching families with children in the St Albans area, trying to engage them in conversation.

A man was taken into custody following a further incident today in Victoria Park.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Det Con Adam Haines, from St Albans Local Crime Unit, said: “I fully understand that incidents of this nature cause a great deal of concern among local communities.

"Thanks to the vigilance of members of the public, officers were able to attend and make a swift arrest.

“Our enquiries are continuing at this time and, as part of this, we would like to hear from anyone who may have been approached in suspicious circumstances over the past couple of days, or who has witnessed anyone acting suspiciously around the St Albans area.

“If you have any information at all, please get in contact with us.”

DC Haines can be contacted via the following email address: adam.haines@herts.police.uk

Information can also be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 267 of July 7, 2022.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.