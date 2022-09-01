Police have handed strangulation, "threats to kill" and harassment charges to a 49-year-old man from Luton (File picture) - Credit: PA

A 49-year-old from Luton stands accused of harassing a man at his St Albans workplace - in addition to strangulation and "threats to kill" charges.

Vincent Flemons, of Clarendon Road in Luton, has been charged with non-fatal strangulation using the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 following an incident in Luton on June 10.

The non-fatal strangulation law came into force on June 7, 2022.

Mr Flemons is accused of making threats to kill on the same date as the strangulation charge.

Police officers in Hertfordshire additionally charged him with harassment, including texts, emails and phone calls, thought to have been received at the alleged victim's workplace in St Albans between August 1 and August 29.

He also received battery charges after an August 27 report, and threats to kill, battery, criminal damage and malicious communications charges on August 29.

Mr Flemons is due to appear at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Monday, October 3.

Detective Inspector Claire Richardson-Wabe, from the Hertfordshire Domestic Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit, said the police are dedicated to safeguarding alleged victims after reports of abuse.

DI Richardson-Wabe said: "Everyone is treated as an individual and we hope that men and same-sex couples feel empowered to report any form of suspected domestic abuse."

She said advice can be sought from an independent domestic abuse advisor on 0300 790 6772.

Alternatively, advice may be available at the Hertfordshire Sunflower Centre at https://www.hertssunflower.org/

Emergencies can be reported by calling 999, DI Richardson-Wabe added.