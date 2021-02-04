Seven COVID fines issued following London Colney car meet

Published: 12:09 PM February 4, 2021

Seven £200 fines have been issued following a London Colney car meet that breached the current coronavirus lockdown regulations.

On January 25, police were called to reports of a large number of vehicles gathered at Colney Fields retail park at around 10.25pm.

Officers attended and spoke to a number of drivers, before issuing the fixed penalty notices.

PC Steve Whittaker, of the London Colney Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “When you ignore the current restrictions to meet up with people, even if you believe you are socially distanced as you are in separate cars, you are still breaching the current regulations.

“Every time you make a non-essential journey, especially when you do so when the road conditions are dangerous as they were on this day due to the cold weather, you risk being involved in an incident that could put further strain on emergency services and the NHS.

You may also want to watch:

“Please be sensible and follow the rules. The instructions really couldn’t be any clearer: stay at home, protect the NHS, and save lives.”

Further information on the current coronavirus restrictions can be found at gov.uk.

If you believe someone may be breaching COVID-19 regulations, you can report information online via herts.police.uk/report, or by online web at herts.police.uk/contact. You can also call the non-emergency number 101.