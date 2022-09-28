The latest court results for the St Albans area

William Riley: 22, of Ennerdale Close, St Albans. On December 13, 2020 was in possession of a false driving licence at St Albans. Fined £120 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £310.

John Johnson: 44, of Newgate Close, St Albans. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Hatfield Magistrates Court on March 17, in that he failed to attend planned office appointments. Fined £50 plus ordered to pay court costs £85.

Alan Harvey: 43, of Lye Lane, Bricket Wood. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by St Albans Magistrates Court on February 8 in that he failed to attend appointments. Fined £100 and ordered to pay court costs £80.

Mohammed Rahman: 36, of Alma Road, St Albans. On September 23 failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Land Rover who was alleged to have been guilty of a road traffic offence. Fined £865 plus ordered to pay victim services £87 and court costs £150. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Jonathan Pearse: 36, of Haddon Court, Harpenden. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Berkshire Magistrates Court on December 16. The defendant must comply with the requirements by June 15, 2023. Ordered to pay court costs £85.

Susan Luckhurst: 67, of Phillimore Court, Radlett. On October 22 drove a Hyundai on Park Street at 36mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £56 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Elliott Gold: 45, of Porters Park Golf Club, Radlett. On November 18 drove an Audi A4 on Park Road, Radlett when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle and no MOT. Fined £350 plus ordered to pay victim services £35 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Anup Chadda: 47, of Charlotte Close, St Albans. On February 17, 2020, drove a Honda Jazz on Sandridge Road, St Albans when there was a proportion of cannabis in his blood. Chadda was also driving the vehicle without a driving license and no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £930 plus ordered to pay victim services £93 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for 12 months.

John Ward: 45, of Bricket Road, St Albans. Failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment. Fined £100.

Lee Reid: 57, of Hatfield Road, St Albans. On February 24 failed to provide a drug saliva test at Bedford when suspected of committing a road traffic offence. Ordered to pay victim services £22 and court costs £105. Driving record endorsed with 4 points.

John Adams: 19, of Richard Stagg Close, St Albans. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by St Albans Magistrates Court by failing to attend unpaid work appointments. Fined £30

Rosamaria Failla: 44, of Sturmer Close, St Albans. On November 16 drove a Vauxhall Astra on M1 Northbound when there was no insurance in force to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £207 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.