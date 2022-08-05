News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
The latest court results for the St Albans area

Laura Bill

Published: 9:00 AM August 5, 2022
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans Magistrates' Court. - Credit: Archant

Terry Olton: 44, of Masefield Road, Harpenden. On November 10, 2021 drove a Peugeot 208 on Bowers Way, Harpenden while disqualified from driving and when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £200 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 3 months.

Toufiq Danba: 30, of Alexander Road, London Colney. Between May 10 and June 7, 2021 at Stevenage, failed to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a SEAT Altea who was alleged to have been guilty of a traffic offence. Fined £860 plus ordered to pay victim services £66 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Nicola Arcos: 45, of Strawberry Crescent, London Colney. On December 24, 2021 drove a Land Rover Discovery at Colney Fields Shopping Park without due care and attention. An accident occurred and damage was caused to another vehicle but she failed to stop. Fined £1,766 plus victim services £177 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 5 points.

Joseph O’Connor: 26, of Ragged Hall Lane, St Albans. On February 3, 2021 broke coronavirus restriction at Baldock. Fined £166 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £150.

Richard Beach: 41, of Holywell Hill, St Albans. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by St Albans Magistrates Court on November 11, 2021 in that he failed to attend unpaid work sessions. Ordered to pay £85. New community order made.

Craig Scudder: 54, of Cornwall Road, Harpenden. Between September 3 and 5 obstructed the free passage along the Great Eastern Road, Waltham Cross. Fined £300 plus ordered to pay victim services £30 and court costs £250.

James Gilroy: 44, of New Kent Road, St Albans. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by St Albans Magistrates Court on April 23, 2021 by failing to attend planned appointments. Ordered to pay court costs £85. Community order renewed.


 

