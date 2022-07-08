News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
The latest court results for the St Albans area

Laura Bill

Published: 11:35 AM July 8, 2022
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Danny Lee: 58, of Cotlandswick, London Colney. On June 11, 2021 damaged the rear window of a black BMW 5401 at Abbots Langley. Fined £270 plus ordered to pay compensation £500, victim services £34 and court costs £300.

Alexander Degale: 42, of Guildford Road, St Albans. On March 13, 2021 was is possession of a knuckle duster at Foxley Hill Road, Croydon. Ordered to pay victim services £95. Community order made - rehabilitation activity requirement.

Carol-Ann Knight: 23, of Prospect Road, St Albans.  On February 26, 2020 used a colour TV without a licence. Fined £69 and ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £205.

Nikki Herman: 40, of New Road, Radlett. On September 13 drove a Suzuki Vitara on Hempstead Road, Watford at 40mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £66 plus ordered to pay victim services £34. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.

Erlins Gulia: 44, of Watling View, St Albans. On April 24, 2021 assaulted a man in St Albans by beating him. Fined £300 plus ordered to pay compensation £100, victim services £34 and court costs £310.

Robert Burton: 37, of Catherine Street, St Albans. On May 11, 2020 drove a BMW on A41 Trunk Road at 57mph when the speed limit is 40mph. Fined £150 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 4 points.

Aghahekhen Okoro: 50, of Roe Hill Close, Hatfield. On July 30 drove a Fiat Punto on Mutton Lane, Potters Bar at 40mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £66 plus victim services £34. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.

Laurentiu Dragomir: 34, of De Havilland Close, Hatfield. On January 11 failed to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a Vauxhall Astra at Stevenage who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 plus ordered to pay victim services £66 and court costs £620. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.


 

