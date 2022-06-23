News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
The latest court results for the St Albans area

Laura Bill

Published: 10:18 AM June 23, 2022
Martin Collier: 55, of Nuns Lane, St Albans. On May 5, August 12 and 25, 2021 contacted a woman at St Albans who he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by St Albans Crown court on January 15, 2021. Ordered to pay victim services £156 and court costs £170. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 24 months.

George Pearson: 33, of Park Mount, Harpenden. On July 5 assaulted a woman at Harpenden by beating her. Fined £2,192 plus victim services £190 and court costs £620.

Howard Eames: 76, of Park Street, St Albans. On January 30 drove a Renault van on Park Street, St Albans while over the drink drive limit. Eames had 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

William Smith: 25, of Ardens Rise, House Lane, St Albans. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Basildon Magistrates Court on February 5, 2021, failed to attend appointments. Fined £80 plus ordered to pay court costs £85.

Tyler Kirk: 27, of Holyrood Crescent, St Albans. On February 21 was drunk and disorderly at St Peters Street, St Albans. Fined £50 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Michael McCarthy: 46, of Roundfield Avenue, Harpenden. On February 21 Assaulted a police officer by beating him and damaged his uniform at Harpenden. On February 21 at Harpenden damaged 2 tasers belonging to Hertfordshire Constabulary. Ordered to pay compensation £2,175. Community order made: curfew requirement with electronic monitoring.

Younes Kaboul: 36, of The Warren, Radlett. On April 1, 2021 drove an Audi SQ7 on the M25 at 66mph when there was a variable speed limit of 40mph. Fined £461 plus ordered to pay victim services £46 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Billy Joe Langdown: 29, of Bramble Close, Harpenden. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by St Albans Magistrate’s Court on March 15, 2022. Fined £108 and ordered to pay court costs £85.

Steven Gillians: 30, of Lectern Lane, St Albans. On October 27 assaulted two paramedics by beating them at St Albans. Ordered to pay compensation £300 plus victim services £128 and court costs £85. Committed to prison for 4 months concurrent suspended for 18 months.

