The latest court results for the St Albans area

person

Laura Bill

Published: 1:30 PM June 9, 2022
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans Magistrates' Court. - Credit: Archant

Bianca Casey: 43, of Russet Drive, St Albans. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by West and Central Hertfordshire Magistrates Court on September 13 by failing to attend appointments. Ordered to pay court costs £85.

Iustan Todose: 29, of Stanhope Road, St Albans. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by St Albans Magistrates Court on January 13, 2021 by failing to attend unpaid work placement. Fined £100 plus ordered to pay court costs £85.

Amie Cronin: 26, of Watling Street, Radlett. On August 2 failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Ford Mondeo who was alleged to have been guilty of a road traffic offence. Fined £180 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
 

