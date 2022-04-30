The latest court results for the St Albans area

Peter English: 44, of Harpenden Rise, Harpenden. On April 9, 2021 failed to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of committing a road traffic offence at Harpenden. On October 22 failed to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of committing a road traffic offence at Luton. Fined £370 plus ordered to pay victim services £37 and court costs £620. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 10 months.

Lewis Walker: 37, of Lye Lane, Bricket Wood. On January 25 assaulted two police officer by beating them at Borehamwood. Fined £330 plus ordered to pay compensation £700, victim services £32 and court costs £85.

Ben Kempster: 39, of Rickett Road, St Albans. On December 1, 2020 broke into The Orchard Primary School and stole a plug and speaker. Ordered to pay compensation £466. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Samantha O’Reilly: 30, of Pipers Avenue, Harpenden. On December 9 drove a Range Rover, Evoque on Lower Luton Road without due care and attention in that she failed to slow down in time and collided with another vehicle. Fined £660 plus ordered to pay victim services £66 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 8 points.

Gyltene Uka: 35, of Hazelwood Drive, St Albans. On September 28 drove a BMW M Sport at Hatfield Road, St Albans without due care and attention in that an accident occurred and damage was caused to another vehicle. Fined £160 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 5 points.

Clifford Land: 39, of Lybury Lane, Redbourn. On February 9 assaulted a man at Hemel Hempstead by beating him. Fined £200 plus ordered to pay compensation £100, victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Ryan Gallagher: 30, of Orchard Close, Radlett. On March 25 assaulted a Police Community Support Officer by beating him at Hatfield. Ordered to pay compensation £50 and victim services £128. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.

Alexis Williams: 41, of Holywell Hill, St Albans. On March 18, 2021 at Marston Moretaine failed to co-operate and provide a roadside breath test. Fined £250 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £200. Driving record endorsed with 4 points.

Chloe Briars: 24, of Meadow Avenue, Radlett. On April 3 stole numerous bottles of alcohol from Tesco, St Albans. On March 27 stole an Amazon parcel at Radlett and stole shaving items from Boots, St Albans. On March 26 attempted to steal a Ford Focus at Radlett. Ordered to pay compensation £100. Committed to prison for 10 weeks concurrent.