Crime

The latest court results for the St Albans area

person

Laura Bill

Published: 11:00 AM April 5, 2022
Updated: 5:09 PM April 6, 2022
St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans Magistrates Court - Credit: Archant

Kaine Jell: 25, of Richard Stagg Close, St Albans. On October 3 attempted to steal 4 bottles of alcohol from Marks & Spencer, St Albans. Between September 29 and October 4 stole a number of food items and alcohol from BP, St Albans. Ordered to pay victim services £22, Court costs £85 and compensation £70.

Thomas Biswell: 21, of Partridge Road, St Albans. On January 30 drove a Volkswagen Polo on Wheathampstead Road, Harpenden while over the drink drive limit. Biswell had 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £150 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Peter Spinks: 44, of Swallow Lane, St Albans. Between December 17 and 27 intentionally attempted to communicate with two people under 16 for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £85. Committed to prison for 3 months suspended for 18 months.

Jonathan Veness: 45, of Goldsmith Way, St Albans. On February 3 was in possession of a stanley knife. On December 13 stole 2 bottles of prosecco from BP, St Albans. On December 11 stole 4 bottles of prosecco from BP, St Albans. On December 8 stole 2 bottles of prosecco from BP, St Albans. On November 18 stole 4 bottles of prosecco from BP, St Albans. On November 13 stole 2 bottles of alcohol from BP, St Albans. Ordered to pay compensation £196. Committed to prison for 4 weeks suspended for 12 months.

