The latest court results for the St Albans area

Hayley Barker: 39, of Long Cutt, Redbourn. On December 11 drove a Vauxhall Meriva on Dunstable Road, Redbourn while over the drink drive limit. Barker had 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The vehicle also had a blown tyre. Fined £200 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Iustan Todose: 29, of Former Stanhope Road, St Albans. On January 1, 2021 drove a BMW at M6 Higher Walton, Preston while over the drink drive limit. Todose had 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was also driving without any insurance to cover the use of the vehicle. On October 31, 2020 drove a BMW on Beaconsfield, St Albans while over the drink drive limit. Todose had 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £120 plus ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £620. Community order made – alcohol treatment requirement. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.

John Johnson: 44, of Newgate Close, St Albans. On July 2 drove a silver Kia Sorento at House Lane, St Albans when there was a proportion of cocaine in his blood. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Wayne Ypey: 50, of Bricket Road, St Albans. On January 11 used threatening and abusive behaviour towards a person and was intoxicated at St Albans which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by West and Central Magistrates Court on July 27. Fined £200 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Mark Lee: 59, of Upper Lattimore Road, St Albans. On January 18 drove a Nissan Micra on Victoria Street, St Albans while disqualified from holding a driving licence and there was also no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. On January 18 Lee was with a woman he was prohibited from contacting by a restraining order made by West and Central Herts Magistrates Court. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £85. Committed to prison for 4 weeks suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Abbie Greatorex: 23, of Manor Road, London Colney. On January 3 drove a black Mercedes A180 on Elstree Way, Borehamwood when there was a proportion of cannabis in her blood. Fined £145 plus victim services £42 and court costs £775. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Mohammed Uddin: 27, of Dellifield, St Albans. On October 14, 2020 drove a black Vauxhall Astra on Richmond Street, St Albans when there was a proportion of cannabis and cocaine in his blood. Fined £200 plus victim services £34 and court costs £500. Driving record endorsed with 10 points.

Brian Sheaf: 65, of Scrubbitts Square, Radlett. On June 25 failed to comply with a community protection notice in that he allowed his dog to roam free in a public space. Fined £100 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85.