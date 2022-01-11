The latest court results for the St Albans area

Lesya Hryhorchuk: 41, of Edmond Beaufort Drive, St Albans. On May 9 failed to provide a specimen of blood when suspected of committing a traffic offence. Fined £560 plus victim services £56 and court costs £200. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Raju Miah: 19, of Northfield Road, Harpenden. On March 9 assaulted a man at St Albans by beating him. Fined £333 plus compensation £200, victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Christopher Phillips: 42, of Lime Tree Court, London Colney. On October 8, 2020 drove a Volvo XC60 on Park Street at 36mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £66 plus victim services £34. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.

Dragos Proca: 30, of Mandeville Drive, St Albans. On November 30 drove a Ford Fiesta on Manderville Drive, St Albans while over the drink drive limit. Proca had 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £300 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 10 points.

Michael Boylan: 32, of Wilshere Avenue, St Albans. On November 20 assaulted a man in St Albans by beating him. On December 21 failed to surrender to custody at West and Central Hertfordshire Magistrates Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceeding on November 20. Fined £40 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Leigh Barton Robinson: 32, of Fairfield Close, Radlett. On October 19, 2020 drove a SEAT at Theobald Street, Borehamwood without due care and attention and collided with a motorcyclist which caused serious injury. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court costs £620. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

James Mottram: 47, of Bricket Road, St Albans. On December 7 drove a VW Golf on Russet Drive, St Albans while over the drink drive limit. Mottram had 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He also drove without a driving license. Fined £160 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Bijayen Chellapen: 31, of Lemsford Road, St Albans. On September 27, 2020 was in possession of a quantity of cocaine at St Albans. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Gareth Bishop: 31, of Russell Court, Bricket Wood. On May 30 drove a Volkswagen Tiguan on the North Orbital Road, Chiswell Green while over the drink drive limit. Bishop had 98 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. Fined £80 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 10 points.