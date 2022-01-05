News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

The latest court results for the St Albans area

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 7:00 AM January 5, 2022
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans Magistrates' Court. - Credit: Archant

Aminur Rahman: 47, of Caledon Road, London Colney. On May 30 drove a Volkswagen Passat on St Peters Street, St Albans without due care and attention in that he pulled out of a junction and collided with two pedestrians who were already crossing the road. Fined £160 plus victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 5 points.

Tyler Mills: 21, of Harper Lane, Radlett. On April 13 assaulted a woman by beating her at Radlett. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court costs £40.

Betti Brassey: 50, of Shenleybury, Shenley, Radlett. On May 16 drove a Honda Jazz on Elstree Way, Borehamwood at 37mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £48 plus victim services £34 and court costs £90. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 21 days.

Patrick Elledge: 25, of Coleswood Road, Harpenden. On October 24 was drunk and disorderly at The George, Harpenden. Ordered to pay victim services £22 and court costs £85.

Thomas Humphrey: 35, of Hatfield Road, St Albans. On October 6 drove a Ford Transit van while over the drink drive limit at St Albans. Humphrey had 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £180 plus victim services £34 and court costs £310. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Navid Lou: 31, of Caledon Road, London Colney. On May 16 drove a Renault Clio on Barnet Road, London Colney while over the drink drive limit. Lou had 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. There was also a proportion of cocaine in his blood. Fined £120 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Patrick Elledge: 25, of Coleswood Road, Harpenden. On October 24 was drunk and disorderly at The George pub, Harpenden. Ordered to pay victim services £22 and court costs £85.

Most Read

  1. 1 10 filming locations of new Netflix series Stay Close
  2. 2 St Albans' Rachel Andrews stars alongside James Nesbitt and Eddie Izzard in new Netflix series Stay Close
  3. 3 Deli owner withholds £25,000 in rent over roof row with council
  1. 4 Leaked emails: Road closures WILL delay emergency services, say fire bosses
  2. 5 St Albans footballer's fight back to fitness after brain tumour left him part-paralysed
  3. 6 Fathers' fun run boosts funds for community centre
  4. 7 Rearranged waste and recycling bin collection dates for Christmas and January in St Albans
  5. 8 Concern growing for missing teenager Devondre
  6. 9 Obituary: Former Bingham Cox Cup hero Dave Pontin
  7. 10 Meteor shower with 'fireballs' to peak tonight

Nasir Hanif: 45, of Northfield Road, Harpenden. On February 3 was in possession of a quantity of heroin at St Albans. Ordered to pay victim services £95. Community order made – curfew requirement with electric monitoring.

Christopher Cairncross: 33, of Holyrood Crescent, St Albans. On June 12 stole alcohol from Aldi supermarket at St Albans. Fined £80 plus compensation £45, victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Lee Rostron: 19, of White Horse Lane, London Colney. On May 23 failed to provide a specimen of blood when suspected of committing a traffic offence. Fined £200 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Sonor Ali: 44, of Ladies Grove, St Albans. On March 28 damaged a van belonging to Hertfordshire Police at St Albans. Fined £40 plus compensation £131, victim services £34 and court costs £85.
 

St Albans News
Harpenden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marks & Spencer at London Colney.

Christmas

Marks & Spencer Christmas and New Year's opening hours

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Lateral flow Covid tests have proved popular as people test before Christmas and New Year's celebrations

Coronavirus

What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Herts 10K is in October 2022.

12 things to look forward to in 2022

Sophie Banks

Logo Icon
Waitrose will close stores on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Christmas

Christmas and New Year's shopping opening hours for Waitrose

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon