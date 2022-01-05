The latest court results for the St Albans area

Aminur Rahman: 47, of Caledon Road, London Colney. On May 30 drove a Volkswagen Passat on St Peters Street, St Albans without due care and attention in that he pulled out of a junction and collided with two pedestrians who were already crossing the road. Fined £160 plus victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 5 points.

Tyler Mills: 21, of Harper Lane, Radlett. On April 13 assaulted a woman by beating her at Radlett. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court costs £40.

Betti Brassey: 50, of Shenleybury, Shenley, Radlett. On May 16 drove a Honda Jazz on Elstree Way, Borehamwood at 37mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £48 plus victim services £34 and court costs £90. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 21 days.

Patrick Elledge: 25, of Coleswood Road, Harpenden. On October 24 was drunk and disorderly at The George, Harpenden. Ordered to pay victim services £22 and court costs £85.

Thomas Humphrey: 35, of Hatfield Road, St Albans. On October 6 drove a Ford Transit van while over the drink drive limit at St Albans. Humphrey had 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £180 plus victim services £34 and court costs £310. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Navid Lou: 31, of Caledon Road, London Colney. On May 16 drove a Renault Clio on Barnet Road, London Colney while over the drink drive limit. Lou had 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. There was also a proportion of cocaine in his blood. Fined £120 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Nasir Hanif: 45, of Northfield Road, Harpenden. On February 3 was in possession of a quantity of heroin at St Albans. Ordered to pay victim services £95. Community order made – curfew requirement with electric monitoring.

Christopher Cairncross: 33, of Holyrood Crescent, St Albans. On June 12 stole alcohol from Aldi supermarket at St Albans. Fined £80 plus compensation £45, victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Lee Rostron: 19, of White Horse Lane, London Colney. On May 23 failed to provide a specimen of blood when suspected of committing a traffic offence. Fined £200 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Sonor Ali: 44, of Ladies Grove, St Albans. On March 28 damaged a van belonging to Hertfordshire Police at St Albans. Fined £40 plus compensation £131, victim services £34 and court costs £85.

