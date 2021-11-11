The latest court results for the St Albans area

Colin Palmer: 55, of Springfield Road, Smallford. On October 2 drove a Ford Focus on London Road, St Albans when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £120 plus victim services £34.

Peter Darvell: 25, of Lemsford Road, St Albans. Drove a Honda on Bennetts End Road, Hemel Hempstead at 50mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £120 plus victim services £34. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Peter Smith: 76, of Orchard Close, Radlett. On March 14, 2020 drove a Volkswagen Transporter on Rickmansworth Road, Watford at 39mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £66 plus ordered to pay victim services £32 and court costs £100. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.

Tricia Adams: 54, of Howland Garth, St Albans. On January 2, 2020 drove a BMW on Everard Close when an accident occurred and damage was caused to another vehicle. Adams also failed to stop and report the accident. Fined £120 plus ordered to pay victim services £32 and court costs £620. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Ryan Gallagher: 29, of Orchard Close, Radlett. On August 1 assaulted a Police Officer at Watford by beating him. Failed to surrender to St Albans Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Fined £170 plus ordered to pay compensation £50, victim services £34 and court costs £85.

James Keane: 32, of Annables Lane, Harpenden. On October 2 assaulted a Police Officer at Radlett. Was in possession of three wraps of cocaine at Radlett on October 2. Fined £1,165 plus victim services £117 and court costs £85.

Farrah Hall: 45, of Cell Barnes Lane, St Albans. On October 3 assaulted a woman by beating her at St Albans and was found to be at an address he was prohibited from visiting by a restraining order imposed by West and Central Herts Magistrates Court on July 16, 2020. Ordered to pay victim services £128. Committed to prison for 16 weeks.

Sam Beaney: 26, of Barley Mow Lane, St Albans. On April 5 drove a Ford Focus on the North Orbital Road, St Albans without due care and attention. As a result, an accident occurred and Beaney failed to stop. Fined £240 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 9 points.

Matthew Fell: 38, of Church Crescent, St Albans. On October 6 and 10 stole bicycles at St Albans. On October 30 had in his possession a quantity of heroin at St Albans. Fined £400 plus compensation £900, victim services £34 and court costs £40.

John O’Reilly: 61, of Olive Close. St Albans. On January 2 drove a Volkswagen which had a tyre with a tear. Fined £66 and ordered to pay victim services £34. Driving record endorsed with three points.

