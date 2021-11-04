The latest court results for the St Albans area

Mauri Duran: 22, of St Helier Road, Sandridge. Drove a black Ford on Monkswood Way, Stevenage when there was a proportion of cannabis in his blood. Fined £300 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

James Mottram: 47, of Abbots Park, St Albans. On February 13 damaged a light and gate belonging to a person in Hertfordshire and breached a restraining order which was imposed by North and East Herts Magistrates Court on June 18, 2013. Fined £280 plus ordered to pay compensation £200.

Eoghan MacDonnach: 26, of Mead Way, Colney Heath. On August 9 failed without reasonable excuse to provide a specimen of blood when suspected of having committed an offence. On August 8 drove a Citroen Nemo dangerously on London Road, St Albans and the nearside rear wheel had the ply or cord exposed. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 months. Committed to prison for 26 weeks concurrent suspended for 12 months.

John Morison: 29, of Claudian Place, St Albans. On September 17 drove a BMW on High Street, Redbourn while over the drink drive limit. Morison had 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £300 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Katy Ablett: 23, of Tovey Close, London Colney. On September 13 drove a Nissan Cube on Tovey Close, London Colney while over the drink drive limit. Ablett had 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. There was also no insurance and no driving licence in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £360 plus victim services £36 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 23 months.

Steven Gillians: 30, of Pickford Hill, Harpenden. On September 22 was in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Harpenden. Between September 20 and 21 stole medical supplies form a woman at Harpenden. Fined £160 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Nancy Butler: 31, of High Street, Colney Heath. On December 30, 2019 drove an Audi on Holbeach Road, Spalding at 41mph when the speed limit was 30mph. Fined £80 plus ordered to pay victim services £32 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 4 points.