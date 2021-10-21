The latest court results for the St Albans area

Published: 7:00 PM October 14, 2021 Updated: 1:41 PM October 21, 2021

Claudine Gilbery-Phillips: 51, of Waterside, London Colney. On March 1, 2020 drove a Volkswagen on Mutton Lane, Potters Bar at 37 mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £40 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

John Stanley: 38, of Watford Road, St Albans. On July 24 drove an Iveco Tipper on Watford Road, St Albans while over the drink drive limit. Stanley had 133 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. An accident also occurred which caused damage to another vehicle, Stanley failed to stop. Fined £950 plus ordered to pay victim services £75 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 30 months.

Matthew Brooks: 37, of Cutmore Drive, Colney Heath. On September 3 was drinking alcohol in St Albans which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order made by West and Central Herts Magistrates Court on September 8, 2020. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £85.

Nathan Dimmock: 23, of Oxford Avenue, St Albans. On August 20 drove a Ford Fiesta on Hatfield Road, St Albans while over the drink drive limit. Dimmock had 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £300 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Luke Varley: 38, of New Kent Road, St Albans. On July 26 stole five items of clothing from Sainsbury’s, St Albans. On September 6 failed to surrender to custody at St Albans Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail in criminal proceeding on August 19 at Hatfield Police station. Fined £80 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Martin Mongan: 35, of Watling Street, Park Street. On August 7 resisted a police officer in the execution of his duty at St Albans. Fined £300 and ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Roy Stallard: 41, of Bricket Road, St Albans. On August 23 stole a bottle of wine from Tesco Express, Hemel Hempstead. Fined £40 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £40.

Michael Palmer: 29, of Artisan Crescent, St Albans. On September 4, 2020 threatened a Hertfordshire police call handler in that he would damage a police car. Fined £200 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Jamie Marsh: 41, of Beverley Gardens, St Albans. On August 27 assaulted a police officer at St Albans by beating him. Drove a Honda Jazz at Beverley Gardens, St Albans on August 27 while over the drink drive limit. Marsh had 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. On September 13 failed to surrender to custody at West and Central Herts Magistrates Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on August 27. Fined £600 plus ordered to pay victim services £60 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 10 points.