The latest court results for the St Albans area

Matt Adams

Published: 7:30 AM October 15, 2021   
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Deborah Lafferty: 41, of Abbott’s Park, St Albans. Drove a Peugeot 207 on Holliers Way, Hatfield on November 22, 2019 when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Ordered to pay court costs £40.

Isabella Lorincz: 33, of Taylor Close, St Albans. Drove a Mercedes A200 on Beaumont Avenue, St Albans on 13 February, 2020 when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £330 plus victim services £33 and court costs £85.

Liam Magwood: 34, of Nightingale Lane, St Albans. Assaulted a man by beating him in Borehamwood on March 4, 2020. Ordered to pay compensation £200 plus victim services £90 and court costs £300. Community order made.

Martin Ndreca: 48, of White Beams, Park Street. On August 1, 2020 drove a Volkswagen Passat on A5183, Park Street at 38 mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £66 plus victim services £34. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.

Lewis Kenchington: 34, of Whitecroft, St Albans. On March 28 contacted a person at Watford who he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order. Fined £200 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Adrain Barlow: 41, of Wells Close, St Albans. On August 19 at St Albans was in possession of a quantity of cannabis and made indecent voicemails and text messages. Ordered to pay victim services £22 and court costs £250.

Tisjana Woodward: 25, of Artisan Crescent, St Albans. Drove a Nissan on Artisan Crescent on August 8, 2020 when there was no licence and insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £350 plus victim services £34 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Karla Hughes: 42, of Longfield Road, Harpenden. On August 24 drove a Vauxhall Corsa on Beech Road, St Albans at 38mph when the speed limit was 30mph. Fined £30 plus victim services £34 and court costs £36. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Kenneth Arnold: 73, of Lodge End, Radlett. On September 18 drove a BMW 730D on Elstree Hill South, Borehamwood at 54mph when the speed limit was 30mph. Fined £1,000 plus victim services £100 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with six points.

James Gilroy: 43, of New Kent Road, St Albans. On October 1 was in possession of three small film containers of cannabis at St Albans. Fined £80 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Coskin Caglar: 29, of Vesta Avenue, St Albans. On September 8 when suspected of having driven a vehicle and committing an offence in Harpenden failed to provide a specimen of blood when required. Fined £300 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. 

