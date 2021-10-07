News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
The latest court results for the St Albans area

Matt Adams

Published: 9:16 AM October 7, 2021   
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Berooz Saeed: 21, of Tennyson Road, St Albans.

On October 6 drove a Lexmoto on Rickmansworth Road, Watford at 40mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Drove a Lexmoto on September 30 on St Albans Road, Watford at 37mph when the speed limit was 30mph. On September 30 drove a Lexmoto on Watford Road, St Albans at 45mph when the speed limit was 30mph. Fined £300 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 11 points.

Abdelhamid Guebli: 54, of Ennerdale Close, St Albans.

On November 11 drove an Audi A8 at Queensway, near Lower Adeyfield Road, Westbound, Hemel Hempstead at 36mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £147 plus victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.

Christianne McQuillan: 34, of Round Gardens, Harpenden.

On August 5 drove a Citroen DS5 on Ambrose Lane Harpenden without a driving licence and without any insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £692 plus victim services £69 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Alexander Karatis: 42, of The Ridgeway, St Albans.

On October 8 drove an Audi A4 on Hatfield Road, St Albans without a licence and any insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £660 plus victim services £66 and court costs £620. Driving record endorsed with 8 points.

Robert Parke: 32, of Chalkdell Fields, St Albans.

On August 28 was in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Stevenage. Fined £120 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Mark Lee: 60, of Lattimore Road, St Albans.

Made contact with a woman on July 11 and 16 at Welwyn Garden City who he was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order that was issued in December by West and Central Magistrates Court. Ordered to pay victims services £128. Committed to prison for 8 weeks.

Seon James: 37, of Tavistock Avenue, St Albans.

On February 4 was in possession of a quantity of cocaine at St Albans. Fined £320 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85.

David Jorge: 48, of Willow Way, St Albans.

On January 3, 2020 drove a Volkswagen Caddy on A5183 Frogmore at 39mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £40 plus victim services £32 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.

Matthew Fell: 37, of Church Crescent. St Albans.

Stole a Motorola mobile phone from WH Smith, Welwyn Garden City on May 8. Stole a charity box in St Albans from Reach Children’s charity on June 5. Fined £160 plus compensation £250.

