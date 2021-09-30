The latest court results for the St Albans area

Published: 7:41 AM September 30, 2021

George Brown: 29, of Station Road, Harpenden. On May 27 drove a Toyota Yaris on Lamer Lane, Wheathampstead while over the drink drive limit. Brown had 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £700 plus victim services £70 and court costs £80. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Raffique Cyrus: 35, of Lycaste, St Albans. On June 6 assaulted a woman by beating her. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £85. Community order made.

Simeon Dacre: 41, of Langley Road, Sandridge. On November 30 stole two lanterns from The Queens Head, St Albans. Ordered to pay compensation £20 and court costs £135. Committed to prison for two weeks concurrent.

Piotr Kotowski: 37, of Upper Lattimore Road, St Albans. On July 26 stole 3 bottles champagne from Sainsburys, St Albans. Fined £120 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £40.

Craig Morris: 50, of Sanders Close, London Colney. On May 27 drove a Ford Fiesta on Barnet Road, London Colney while disqualified from holding a driving licence and with no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for eight months. Community order made.

You may also want to watch:

Harry Relf: 20, of Bricket Road, St Albans. On November 10 stole a hair clipper from Boots at Hemel Hempstead. Ordered to pay compensation £55 and victim services £22.

Asad Hanif: 39, of Blandford Road, St Albans. On June 6, 2020 drove a Vauxhall Zafira on White Horse Lane, London Colney when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £450 plus ordered to pay victim services £45 and court costs £310. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Neil Given: 37, of Porters Wood, St Albans. On February 25 drove a Ford Transit on Walkers Road, Harpenden when an accident occurred which caused injury to a cyclist and Given failed to stop. Fined £1,433 and ordered to pay victim services £143 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 10 points

Nackessha Douglas: 39, of Charrington Place, St Albans. Failed to surrender to custody at St Albans Magistrates Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on July 2. On April 25 stole two bottles of whisky and three bottles of vodka from Waitrose, Harpenden. On March 30 stole eight bottles of prosecco from Tesco, St Albans. Fined £130 plus compensation £68, victim services £34 and court costs £85.