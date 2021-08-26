The latest court results for the St Albans area

Published: 2:00 PM August 26, 2021

Matthew Brookes: 37, of Cutmore Drive, Colney Heath. On June 12 breached a criminal behaviour order by being drunk at St Albans. Ordered to pay victim services £122. Committed to prison for two weeks.

Raju Miah: 19, of Northfield Road, Harpenden. On January 9 was in possession of a quantity of Cannabis at St Albans. Ordered to pay victim services £22 and court costs £85.

Arab Miah: 48, of Doggetts Way, St Albans. On December 31, 2019 when required to do so failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Toyota Rav4 who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £180 plus victim services £32 and court costs £200. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nathan Henderson: 37, of Cottonmill Lane, St Albans. On May 19 was in possession of a quantity of cannabis at St Albans. Damaged the custody cell at Hatfield police station on May 19. Fined £160 plus compensation £85, victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Blessing Mupereki: 37, of Richard Stagg Close, St Albans. Between March 9 and May 19 committed fraud by handwriting prescriptions on 18 occasions and collected the medication from pharmacies in St Albans which was not prescribed by a doctor. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £85. Community order made - rehabilitation activity requirement.

You may also want to watch:

Yvonne Hall: 66, of Folly Fields, Wheathampstead. On November 29 drove a Ford Fiesta on Redbourn Road, Hemel Hempstead without due care and attention in that she drove into the incorrect lane on a roundabout and collided with another vehicle. Fined £148 plus victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Xhovan Xhoka: 37, of Stanmount Road, St Albans. On June 6, 2020 drove a BMW 118 at Watford Road, Chiswell Green at 56mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Daniel Clarke: 32, of Langley Grove, Sandridge. On August 9 assaulted a police officer at St Albans by beating him. Ordered to pay compensation £100 plus victim services £90 and court costs £135. Community order made: unpaid work requirement.

George Barrett: 60, of Beeching Close, Harpenden. On October 19, 2019 drove a Ford Transit on London Road, St Albans and was not wearing a seat belt. Fined £25 plus victim services £32.

David Egan: 36, of Meadway, Colney Heath. On August 5 drove a Volvo V40 at Comet Way, Hatfield when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £666 plus victim services £66 and court costs £300. Driving record endorsed with six points.