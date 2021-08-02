The latest court results for the St Albans area

Published: 12:00 PM August 2, 2021

Jay Bryan: 21, of Maynard Drive, St Albans. On June 15, 2020 stole and damaged a red Ford KA at St Albans. Ordered to pay compensation £350. Community order made – unpaid work requirement. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Demi Ritchie: 19, of Cotlandswick, London Colney. On June 15 was in possession of a quantity of cannabis at St Albans. Ordered to pay victim services £22.

David Mitra: 49, of Lime Tree Court, London Colney. On April 20, 2020 drove a black Nissan Qashqai on High Street, London Colney while over the drink drive limit. Mitra had 124 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 31 months. Community order made - Carry out unpaid work for 150 hours.

Jan Zerdka: 35, of Watford Road, St Albans. On April 21 drove a Vauxhall Grandland on the A41, Borehamwood while over the drink-drive limit. Zerdka had 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £500 plus victim services £50 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Franco Verducci: 24, of Harpenden Rise, Harpenden. Drove a BMW on May 28, 2020 at London Road, Bushey without a driving licence. Fined £150 plus victim services £32 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Wayne Grossman: 63, of Common Lane, Radlett. One June 26, 2020 drove a BMW 2 series on Aldenham Avenue without due care and attention in that he collided and damaged a parked car. Also failed to stop and report the accident to the police. Fined £600 plus victim services £60 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 5 points.

Mohammed Hussain: 31, of Longfield Road, Harpenden. On March 3 at Harpenden failed to make his iPad available for inspection by pretending it was his brother’s device as he was prohibited having one by a sexual harm prevention order made by St Albans Crown Court on June 19, 2015. Fined £928 plus victim services £93 and court costs £85.

Lesley Beuscher: 57, of Ashley Gardens, Harpenden. On May 9 drove a Ford on Ambrose Road, Harpenden while over the drink drive limit. Beuscher had 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £69 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 10 points.

Michael Doody: 36, of Alexander Road, London Colney. On March 14 drove a Vauxhall Corsa at Northfield Road, Harpenden while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence and there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £240 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Liam Hill: 20, of How Wood, Park Street. Drove a Vauxhall Corsa on Park Street, St Albans when there was a proportion of Cannabis in his blood. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court cost £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.