News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

The latest court results for the St Albans area

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 12:00 PM August 2, 2021   
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans Magistrates' Court. - Credit: Archant

Jay Bryan: 21, of Maynard Drive, St Albans. On June 15, 2020 stole and damaged a red Ford KA at St Albans. Ordered to pay compensation £350. Community order made – unpaid work requirement. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Demi Ritchie: 19, of Cotlandswick, London Colney. On June 15 was in possession of a quantity of cannabis at St Albans. Ordered to pay victim services £22.

David Mitra: 49, of Lime Tree Court, London Colney. On April 20, 2020 drove a black Nissan Qashqai on High Street, London Colney while over the drink drive limit. Mitra had 124 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 31 months. Community order made - Carry out unpaid work for 150 hours.

Jan Zerdka: 35, of Watford Road, St Albans. On April 21 drove a Vauxhall Grandland on the A41, Borehamwood while over the drink-drive limit. Zerdka had 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £500 plus victim services £50 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Franco Verducci: 24, of Harpenden Rise, Harpenden. Drove a BMW on May 28, 2020 at London Road, Bushey without a driving licence. Fined £150 plus victim services £32 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

You may also want to watch:

Wayne Grossman: 63, of Common Lane, Radlett. One June 26, 2020 drove a BMW 2 series on Aldenham Avenue without due care and attention in that he collided and damaged a parked car. Also failed to stop and report the accident to the police. Fined £600 plus victim services £60 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 5 points.

Mohammed Hussain: 31, of Longfield Road, Harpenden. On March 3 at Harpenden failed to make his iPad available for inspection by pretending it was his brother’s device as he was prohibited having one by a sexual harm prevention order made by St Albans Crown Court on June 19, 2015. Fined £928 plus victim services £93 and court costs £85.

Most Read

  1. 1 Which St Albans nursery has been voted best in the East of England?
  2. 2 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  3. 3 In pictures: First Comedy Garden is a complete laughfest
  1. 4 St Albans named among England's most expensive property hotspots
  2. 5 8 filming locations of Netflix royal drama The Crown in Hertfordshire
  3. 6 7 of the best brunches in St Albans and Harpenden
  4. 7 From Hertfordshire to the Strictly dancefloor: 7 Strictly Come Dancing contestant from the county
  5. 8 Ammunition found in bag on St Albans street
  6. 9 Teenager strangled in attack in St Albans park
  7. 10 Oaklands College being investigated for breach of planning over nursery closure

Lesley Beuscher: 57, of Ashley Gardens, Harpenden. On May 9 drove a Ford on Ambrose Road, Harpenden while over the drink drive limit. Beuscher had 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £69 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 10 points.

Michael Doody: 36, of Alexander Road, London Colney. On March 14 drove a Vauxhall Corsa at Northfield Road, Harpenden while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence and there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £240 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Liam Hill: 20, of How Wood, Park Street. Drove a Vauxhall Corsa on Park Street, St Albans when there was a proportion of Cannabis in his blood. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court cost £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An aerial view of the Harpenden Road site, which could see 150 homes built on Green Belt land.

150 homes plan for Green Belt land in north St Albans is approved

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

The latest court results for the St Albans area

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Acorns Nursery receives the Nursery of the Year award at the 2018 Herts Ad School Awards.

St Albans nursery given six weeks' notice warning of potential closure

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Nicole Kidman stars in film Birthday Girl, which can be watched on BritBox.

TV | Video

From Nicole Kidman's Birthday Girl to Inspector Morse, St Albans on screen

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon