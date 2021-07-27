News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
The latest court results for the St Albans area

Matt Adams

Published: 8:31 AM July 27, 2021   
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Victoria Jury: 52, of Wright Close, Wheathampstead. On December 24, 2019 drove a Volkswagen Passat at Comet Way, Hatfield and when entering a roundabout failed to give way and collided with a scooter causing serious injury. Fined £221 plus victim services £32 and court costs £620. Driving record endorsed with 5 points

Mohammad Sohawon: 61, of Beaumont Avenue, St Albans. Drove a Mercedes on the A1M,  junction 7&8 on October 22 without consideration for other persons using the road. Sohawon was travelling at approximately 90 mph and undertook a van at speed. As a lane closure begins, the vehicle carried on travelling in excess speed before having to brake to avoid a collision with another vehicle ahead. Fined £491 plus victim services £49 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 6 points

Glen Redgwell: 55, of Butterfield Lane, St Albans. Harassed a man at St Albans by sending unwanted text messages on January 27 and 29. Fined £400 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Restraining order made. 

Daniel Henderson: 34, of Abbey Avenue, St Albans. Drove a BMW on Watford Road, Chiswell Green at 56mph when the speed limit was 30mph. Fined £960 plus victim services £96 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 6 points. 

Ariel Bouzas: 46, of Langdale Avenue, Harpenden. On October 6 drove a Lexus on Dunstable Road, Markyate without due care and attention. Bouzas pulled out of the junction and collied with a motorcycle which caused the motorcyclist to fall of the bike and sustained injury. Fined £1,250 plus victim services £125 and court costs £100. Driving record endorsed with 5 points. 

Simon Chodosh: 42, of North Riding, Bricket Wood. On September 30 drove a Volkswagen Golf on Elstree Way, Borehamwood at 36mph when the speed limit was 30mph. Fined £66 plus victim services £34. Driving record endorsed with 3 points. 

Jean McClean: 52, of Kingfisher Close, Wheathampstead. Drove a Suzuki Swift on May 14, 2020 on Airport Way, Luton at 58mph, on May 18, 2020 drove a Suzuki Swift on Airport Way, Luton at 63mph and on May 20 drove Suzuki Swift on Airport Way, Luton at 60mph when the speed limit is 50mph. Fined £300 plus victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.

Gregory Jones: 21, of Bedford Park Road, St Albans. Drove a Peugeot at Batchwood Drive, St Albans on October 18 when there was a proporation of cannabis in his blood. Fined £73 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Roy Stallard: 41, of Barnet Road, London Colney. Stole 3 bottles of Chardonnay from Co-Op, St Albans on March 4. Harassed a woman in St Albans on March 4 by using abusive and threatening behaviour. Ordered to pay compensation £114.

Harry Hesketh: 22, of Hyde View Road, Harpenden. On April 13 at Hatfield had in his possession an article which had a blade. Committed to prison for 3 months suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £85.

Wayne Ypey: 49, of Upper Lattimore Road, St Albans. On April 10 and April16 failed to comply with a community protection notice in that he was found to be intoxicated by Police at St Albans. On April 16 was in possession of a quantity of cannabis at St Albans. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court costs £40.

Taylor Cox: 19, of Watling Street, Radlett. Failed to comply with the requirements of a youth rehabilitation order made by St Albans Magistrates Court on June 24, 2020 by not attending unpaid work appointments. Ordered to pay court costs £85. Original youth rehabilitation order to continue.

Gordon McCarroll: 34, of Newgate Close, Sandridge. On February 2, 2020 contacted a person who he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by Barnet Family Court on May 10, 2019. Fined £80 plus victim services £32 and court costs £85.

Preety Ahluwalia: 51, of Church Croft, St Albans. Drove a Volkswagen Golf on Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead on January 21 at 40mph, on February 9 at 38mph and on February 19 at 37mph when the speed limit was 30mph. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

