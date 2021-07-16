The latest court results for the St Albans area

Published: 11:57 AM July 16, 2021

Simon Patterson: 56, of Finley Road, Harpenden. Assaulted a man in Harpenden by beating him on October 8, 2019. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months. Restraining order made. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £620.

Babafemi Adebayo: 56, of White Hedge Drive, St Albans. Assaulted a man in St Albans by beating him on October 4. Ordered to pay victim services £22 and court costs £85.

Ruhel Ali: 40, of Offas Way, Wheathampstead. Assaulted a woman by beating her at St Albans on July 8 and September 26. Between November 5 and December 3 sent offensive messages and phones calls to a woman in St Albans. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £620. Committed to prison for 12 weeks concurrent suspended for 18 months. Restraining order made.

Derek Grant: 51, of North Cottages, Napsbury, St Albans. Drove a Skoda Fabia on the M25, junctions 23 to 27 at 47mph when there was a variable speed limit of 40mph. Fined £53 plus victim services £32 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 3 points

Kevin Bolt: 58, of Worley Road, St Albans. Drove a Volkswagen Golf on Sandridge Road, St Albans June 20, 2020 at 43mph when the speed limit was 30mph. Fined £66 and victim services £34. Driving record endorsed with 3 points.

Venildo Pereira Do Santos Neto: 32, of Holywell Hill, St Albans. Drove a Peugeot on December 9, 2019 at Holywell Hill, St Albans when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £600 plus victim services £60 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Samantha Snaith: 35, of Theobald Street, Radlett. On September 23 drove a Lexus on Service Road of Borehamwood Shopping Park and collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the road. Fined £80 plus victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 5 points.

Delan Douglas: 44, of Centaurus Square, Frogmore. On May 12 drove an Audi TT on High Street, London Colney when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Marcus Irving: 44, of Creighton Avenue, St Albans. On December 17 stole meat from Waitrose, St Albans. Fined £120 plus compensation £167, victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Raju Miah: 19, of Northfield Road, Harpenden. On October 29 was in possession of a quantity of cannabis at St Albans. Fined £80 plus victim services £34 and court costs £40.

James Gilroy: 42, of Bricket Road, St Albans. On August 6 used threatening and abusive behaviour towards a man in St Albans who he was prohibited from contacting by a restraining order imposed by West and Central Herts Magistrates Court. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £85. Community order made.

Pedro Faustino: 45, of Drop Lane, Bricket Wood. On March 7 was in possession of a quantity of cocaine at Rickmansworth. Fined £300 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Andrew Niven: 42, of Scrubbitts Square, Radlett. Between April 22 and 24 attempted to steal a car in Stevenage and three cars at Watford. Stole a bicycle at Watford on April 23. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £85. Committed to prison for 2 consecutive suspended for 12 months.

John Rees: 46, of White Hedge Drive, St Albans. On March 18 used threatening and abusive behaviour at St Albans. Stole rump steak from Co-Op, St Albans and stole hair gel spray from Boots, St Albans on March 18. Stole alcohol from BP Station, St Albans on February 22. Fined £200 plus compensation £37, victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Destiny Cross: 35, of Green Lane, St Albans. Assaulted two police officers by beating them at Welwyn Garden City on March 31, 2019. Failed to surrender to St Albans Magistrates Court on January 28, 2020 having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on November 22, 2019. Ordered to pay compensation £150. Committed to prison for 12 weeks concurrent suspended for 12 months.