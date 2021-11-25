The latest court results for the St Albans area

Jonathan Veness: 45, of Goldsmith Way, St Albans. On October 8 damaged a police vehicle at St Albans. Ordered to pay compensation £150.

Richard Beach: 40, of Holywell Hill, St Albans. Between March 19 and April 8 harassed a woman in St Albans. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £85. Restraining order made. Community ordered made - rehabilitation activity requirement.

Michael Murray: 25, of Buttermere Close, St Albans. On February 11 drove a Volkswagen Golf at The Ridgeway, St Albans when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £120 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Kyle Hamme: 23, of Newlands Avenue, Radlett. On May 6 drove a Mercedes A180 on Elstree Hill North, Elstree when there was a proportion of cannabis in his blood. Fined £120 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Marc Brotherston: 33, of Broadley Gardens, Shenley, Radlett. On July 10 at Great Yarmouth failed to provide a breath test when suspected of having committed a traffic offence. Fined £500 plus ordered to pay victim services £50 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.

Leah Menzies: 41, of St Peters Street, St Albans. On November 28, 2020 failed to provide a specimen of blood when suspected of having committed a traffic offence. Fined £180 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £300. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Dominic Morris: 28, of Hunt Close, St Albans. On July 4 and August 19 damaged property belonging to woman at Radlett. On July 4 and August 19 assaulted a woman at Radlett. Ordered to pay compensation £250, victim services £95 and court costs £200. Restraining order made. Community order made - rehabilitation activity requirement.

John Ward: 45, of Park Street, St Albans. On February 7 damaged a door frame at a property in Hemel Hempstead. Fined £120 plus compensation £60, victim services £34 and court costs £620.