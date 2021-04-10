The latest court results for the St Albans area

Published: 12:00 PM April 10, 2021

Aurimas Sikorskas: 38, of Bricket Road, St Albans. On November 2 was drunk and disorderly at Mosquito Way, Hatfield. Fined £106 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Claire Tatam: 46, of New Kent Road, St Albans. On July 8 used threatening and abusive behaviour at St Albans towards a police constable. Abused another police constable by beating him. Fined £250 plus compensation £300, victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Billy Dooley: 29, of Scrubbitts Square, Radlett. Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by West and Central Hertfordshire Magistrates' Court by failing to attend instructed unpaid work appointments on December 12 and 19. Suspended sentence of 10 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay court costs £85.

Ted Corper: 19, of Norris Close, London Colney. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by St Albans Magistrates Court by failing to attend unpaid work appointments on the December 1 and 8. Ordered to pay court costs £85. Community order made, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring.

Ian Naughton: 33, of Harness Way, St Albans. Between September 6 and September 26 contacted a woman at St Albans he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by East Herts Magistrates Court. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 2 years. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £85.

You may also want to watch:

Steven Green: 64, of Noke Shot, Harpenden. On December 4, 2019 drove a Ford Transit on High Street, Harpenden when using a mobile phone. Fined £40 plus victim services £32 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

William Joseph: 34, of Wordsworth Close, St Albans. Drove an Audi A3 on Watford Road, St Albans at 42mph when the limit was 30mph on September 4, 2019. Fined £376 plus victim services £38 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 4 points.

Jonathan Pearce: 35, of Shakespeare Road, Harpenden. Between December 18 and December 21 pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman at St Albans. Community order made. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £85.

Maxine Bell: 32, of Hyde View Road, Harpenden. On November 5 at Hatfield failed to provide a specimen of blood for investigation into whether an offence had been committed. Community order made. Fined £40 plus victim services £95 and court costs £95. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 months.

Mehraj Rahman: 25, of Spruce Way, Park Street. On October 25, 2019 drove a Mercedes E250 on Hatfield Road, St Albans when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £400 plus victim services £40 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.

Stefan Asavei: 29, of Cell Barnes Lane, St Albans. Drove a BMW 520D on March 30, 2020 on Station Way, St Albans when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £440 plus victim services £44 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.







