The latest court results for the St Albans area

Published: 7:49 AM January 29, 2021

Who has appeared at St Albans magistrates court lately? - Credit: Archant

Emily Hurley: 29, of Peters Avenue, London Colney.

On October 8 drove an Audi A3 on Telford Road, London Colney while over the drink drive limit. Hurley had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £200 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 12 months.

John Rees: 46, of Upper Latimore Road, St Albans. On April 22 stole a box of Budweiser from Tesco at St Albans. Ordered to pay victim services £22 and court costs £85.

Kirsty Weston: 32, of Lauchlin Court, St Albans. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by West and Central Herts Magistrates Court. Fined £40 plus court costs £85.

Sunny Mia: 49, of Northfield Road, Harpenden. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by St Albans Magistrates Court. Ordered to pay court costs £85.

Alexander Johnson: 37, of Newgate Close, St Albans. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to a person on April 20 at St Albans. Stole three small bottles of wine from Tesco Express, St Albans on April 20. On April 18 stole steaks from Tesco Express, St Albans. Community order made. Ordered to pay victim services £95, court costs £85 and compensation £22.

Allan Nyakudzuka: 28, of Alma Court, St Albans. On October 28 drove a BMW on Woods Avenue, Hatfield when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £106 plus victim services £32 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

Kirsty Jakeman: 32, of Elmshall Place, St Albans. On October 19 stole various items from Wilko at St Albans. Ordered to pay compensation £36 and court costs £85.

Stefan Jakeman: 30, of Elmshall Place, St Albans. On October 20 stole meat from BP Petrol Station at St Albans. Ordered to pay compensation £19 and court costs £85.

Matthew Brooks: 36, of Cutmore Drive, Colney Heath. On November 22 at St Albans was intoxicated and acting in an aggressive manner which he was prohibited from doing so by a criminal behaviour order which was imposed by West & Central Herts Magistrates Court. On October 31 damaged a glass front door to a property at Upper Lattimore Road, St Albans. Fined £150 and victim services £34. Suspended sentence for 2 weeks imprisonment suspended for 7 months. Khizar Hayat: 34, of London Road, St Albans. Drove a BMW on Leverstock Green Road, Hemel Hempstead on December 10 2019, exceeding the 30mph limit. Fined £346 plus victim services £34 and court costs £110.

James Styles: 22, of Wych Elms, Park Street. Between April 19 and May 15 pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman in St Albans. Fined £408 plus victim services £41 and court costs £85. Restraining order made.

Doran Iacovone: 31, of High Oaks, St Albans. On September 24 assaulted a woman by beating her in St Albans. Fined £80 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Christine Field: 65, of Holcroft Road, Harpenden. Drove a Vauxhall Mokka on Holcroft Road,

Harpenden on December 9, 2019 failed to stop when an accident occurred and damage was caused to a stationary vehicle. Fined £440 plus victim services £44 and court costs £250. Driving record endorsed with 5 points.

Brian Drury: 63, of Kings Road, London Colney. On October 24 drove a Peugeot 208 on London Road, St Albans whilst over the drink drive limit. Drury had 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £692 plus victim services £69 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 20 months.

Chad Driver: 35, of Harris Lane, Radlett. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community

order made by St Albans Magistrates Court on March 12 by failing to attend unpaid work on August 16. Fined £40 plus court costs £45. Community order extended.

Trevor Grundelingh: 44, of Alban Avenue, St Albans. On April 3 drove a Volkswagen on London Road, Hemel Hempstead when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £600 plus victim services £60 and court costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 6 months.

Antonio Althorpe: 18, of Swallow Lane, St Albans. On October 10 took a Nissan Juke at Radwell

without the consent of the owner. Drove the Nissan Juke on Great North Road, Radwell when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle and without a driving licence. Fined £320 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.